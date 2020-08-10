x
18-year-old with MIS-C, a complication associated with COVID-19, has died, Texas health officials say

The teen was from Public Health Region 8, which includes Bexar County and other south-central Texas counties.
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) from Public Health Region 8 has died, according to a report received by the Texas Department of State Health Services. 

MIS-C is "a rare but serious complication associated with COVID-19," according to the DSHS's website. 

It causes different body parts to become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

Symptoms include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling extra tired. MIS-C affects children ranging from 9 months to 18 years old.

Throughout Texas, there have been 33 cases of MIS-C; six of which were reported in Public Health Region 8 (south-central Texas). 

A representative with DSHS did confirm that the teen had underlying health conditions. 

It is not known whether this case occurred in Bexar County. KENS 5 is awaiting further comment from Metro Health.

