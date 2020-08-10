18-year-old with MIS-C, a complication associated with COVID-19, has died, Texas health officials say

The teen was from Public Health Region 8, which includes Bexar County and other south-central Texas counties.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) from Public Health Region 8 has died, according to a report received by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

MIS-C is "a rare but serious complication associated with COVID-19," according to the DSHS's website.

It causes different body parts to become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

Symptoms include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling extra tired. MIS-C affects children ranging from 9 months to 18 years old.

Throughout Texas, there have been 33 cases of MIS-C; six of which were reported in Public Health Region 8 (south-central Texas).

A representative with DSHS did confirm that the teen had underlying health conditions.