Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker dies days after he was shot while on duty last Friday

Chad Walker was reported shot in the head and abdomen by DeArthur Pinson Jr. near Mexia, the Texas DPS Officers Association reported.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker died Wednesday, according to the Texas DPS.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that DPS announces the passing of Trooper Chad Walker. Trooper Walker is a hero who bravely served his community. He died following injuries sustained while on patrol," a post on the Texas DPS Facebook page said. "A beloved father and husband, Trooper Walker was one of DPS’ finest. His dedication to duty and his selfless sacrifice, in both life and his death, will never be forgotten."

Walker was admitted to Baylor Scott & White’s Hillcrest hospital in Waco last Friday after he was shot in the head and abdomen while responding to a call about a disabled vehicle near Mexia, Texas, the Texas DPS Officers Association said in a release Saturday.

Before he could approach the vehicle on FM 2448 and Highway 84, the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old DeArthur Pinson Jr., appeared from the vehicle with a handgun and shot Walker, the association said.

Pinson Jr. fled the scene and triggered a Blue Alert across the state. On Saturday, he was found barricaded inside a home off Highway 84 near Mexia where he shot and killed himself, the association reported.

Walker was transported to the hospital where he was put on life support, according to a statement on the DPS Facebook.

"After extensive life-saving efforts conducted by the Baylor Scott and White medical professionals, it has been determined that Trooper Chad Walker no longer displays signs of viable brain activity and he remains on life-support until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor," the statement reads.

Walker died Wednesday. He is survived by his wife and four children – a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a 2-month-old daughter.

A GoFundMe was set up to help his family with medical, travel and funeral expenses.