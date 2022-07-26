Texas DPS graduates six new K9s from new program

These teams will be strategically located in the border regions to track individuals who may otherwise not be found.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) graduated six new K-9 teams in July, as the inaugural class for the Texas Highway Patrol Canine Tracking Operations Program. The K9s will be sent to the border regions to help track people who may otherwise not be found.

“This is yet another step in increasing our efforts to secure our southern border,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “K-9 units have long played an integral role within DPS and we know these newly graduated teams will have a positive impact not only in the areas they serve, but really in keeping all Texans safe.”

All of the K-9 teams completed a rigorous five-week training program held by DPS in conjunction with Pacesetter K9, LLC. Their training focused on human tracking across a variety of terrains over long distances. In all, the handlers and their canine partners ran approximately 700 tracks during the training in order to prepare them for their new roles. The handlers also learned K9 health awareness and medical care techniques to ensure the safety of their canine partners while in harsh environments.

The graduating dogs included three Dutch Shepherds and three Belgian Malinois.

They will be will be stationed in Laredo, Del Rio, Uvalde and Hebbronville.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.