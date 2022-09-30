Texas Diaper Bank in urgent need of donations due to inflation, Hurricane Ian

This week is National Diaper Needs Awareness Week and the largest diaper bank in San Antonio is asking for help.

SAN ANTONIO — With recent inflation, there is a lot of focus on families with little ones who are struggling to survive.

The Texas Diaper Bank serves 75,000 Bexar County residents. They helped Houston during Hurricane Harvey and now they are on standby for Florida after Hurricane Ian.

They supply free diapers, wipes, and diaper rash creams. The organization also addresses period poverty with free feminine hygiene products and the incontinence gap with incontinence products.

CEO Jorge Medina says the need has exponentially grown as inflation has hit our country.

"Diapers are important for a baby's health,wellness, and the ability for families to go to work, to put their baby in childcare center," Medina said. "Diapers are not free and diapers cost a lot of money. Families will spend about $80 a month to provide diapers for their baby."

Medina says all sorts of people come to them for help, including veterans, single dads, single moms, and grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.