Texas Diaper Bank in urgent need of donations after winter storms

The winter storm led to disruptions in the supply chain, hurting organizations like the Texas Diaper Bank.

The Texas Diaper Bank, based in San Antonio, is in urgent need of donations after winter storms made it difficult for families in need to find affordable diapers and wipes.

The organization receives supplies to distribute to families from a number of sources, including donations, overstock and discontinued items, and a partnership with Kimberly Clarke, the maker of Huggies.

But, dangerous road conditions in the winter storm led to disruptions in the supply chain, hurting organizations like the Texas Diaper Bank. The group says they are in need of supply or cash donations to get their warehouse stocked again.

"Usually it's the larger sizes, four, five and six, that are in high, high demand," Ashley Hernandez of the Texas Diaper Bank said. "You try to find a box that you need right now, not like a whole year supply, it is hard right now."

The organization said there are several ways people can help families in need, starting with considering others when shopping at the store.

"if there is any way people could help by not hoarding diapers at the store, that would be great, not hoarding any supplies," Hernandez said. "But, also helping us by either sending a donation, of any sort, any kind of help makes a difference. Or volunteering, you know, if you don't have the means to do that, come provide your time here, sign up."