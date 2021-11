The organization will also reveal its River Parade Theme, the new medal design and select the Parade's celebrity Honorary Grand Marshal.

SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday at 10 a.m., the Texas Cavaliers will be revealing the 2022 Charitable Honoree.

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade is scheduled for April 4, 2022, at 7 p.m. The Cavaliers said the medals are currently on sale and tickets can be bought on Dec. 1 to legacy ticket holders.