In 2017, a bill passed through the Texas State Senate that could have repealed the state's vehicle inspection requirement. It got a lot of attention, and now more states are looking into dropping the requirements.

Lawmakers could take another look at the change starting January 8, but auto shops hope people will still choose to get their vehicles inspected.

Shops like Cambridge Auto Center on Fredericksburg in San Antonio do around a half dozen inspections every day.

"Brakes, lights, horn, we gotta make sure the seatbelts work properly," said General Manager Alex Dehoyos.

For seven dollars and about fifteen minutes, each car gets a check-up and drivers can go get their registration stickers. In 2017, a bill passed the state Senate that would change that, but it stalled out. Some lawmakers say they are willing to reconsider the issue in 2019.

Dehoyos says he's seen lawmakers try to change the rules before, but he hopes drivers continue to bring their cars in.

"For my safety and my safety you want to make sure you have a safe vehicle on the road," Dehoyos said. "I want to make sure my car stops, I want to make sure I don't have a tire rod coming off, my pedal going all the way to the floor."

