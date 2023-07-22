Texas Camel Corps educates visitors on using camels at the Alamo in the 1850's

The Texas Camel Corps showed visitors the way camels were used by the Army when it was a military outpost in the 1850's.

SAN ANTONIO — A different kind of calvalry was at the Alamo Saturday for an educational program.

The Texas Camel Corps showed visitors the way camels were used by the Army when it was a military outpost in the 1850's. The Army used camels to transport supplies due to their ability to cross long distances in the heat while needing very little water, compared to horses and mules.

The camels that worked at the Alamo were stationed at Camp Verde, more than 60 miles away in the Texas Hill Country.

The Texas Camel Corps was founded in 1997 by Doug Baum. The group's goal is to educate the public about the use of camels in the 19th century.

