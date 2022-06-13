Texas breaks record for electricity demand amid dangerous heat

The highest demand was reported at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday with the demand surpassing 75,000 megawatts.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas has broken a record for electricity demand over the weekend. The previous record was set back in August of 2019.

This broke the record that was set nearly three years ago when the demand was 74,000 megawatts.

Still, there was enough supply to meet this demand with 84,000 megawatts available. However, this kind of demand is not common—especially over the weekend when office buildings are closed.

It also comes as the state is feeling the heat earlier than usual. ERCOT predicted the record electricity demand earlier in the week, but did not ask Texans to conserve energy. Some outages were reported in north and central Texas.

As of Monday morning, there are about 16 outages with 4,000 people without power in San Antonio. ERCOT is reporting that there was no sudden loss exceeding 450 megawatts on Sunday.

It’s going to be another hot day in San Antonio so keep in mind that there are more than 60 cooling centers.