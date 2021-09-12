Texas Biomed facility to address research-threatening primate shortage

"We need a lot of animals and we must produce a lot of animals," Dr. Deepak Kaushal said. "For that, we need animal facilities."

SAN ANTONIO — Texas Biomedical Research Institute leaders Wednesday broke ground on a state-of-the-art animal care center that will help address the nation's primate shortage.

"Interest in non-human primate models of disease, infectious or otherwise, has skyrocketed in the past couple of decades," said Dr. Deepak Kaushal, director of the Southwest National Primate Research Center at Texas Biomed.

Supply hasn't met demand.

Researchers are learning their science is generally more accurate when they test human medications or vaccines on primates instead of rodents.

Even as monkeys became preferred test subjects, funding for primate care and breeding facilities remained stagnant, Kaushal says.

The pandemic exacerbated the shortage. Animals initially selected for HIV and neuroscientific research were re-assigned for emergency COVID-19 purposes.

"Now, we 've got a backlog that's even wider than before," Kaushal says. "We need more animals where we can't produce more animals... This is a step."

The four-building complex at Texas Biomed's existing facility will include a hospital for specialized care. The extra space will allow breeders to mate animals in an ethical manner.

Research animals will also move freely between indoor and outdoor spaces. Monkeys at the facility will have more access to toys, activities, and stimulating movies.

"Happy primates make better models, so it is a mandate for us to enrich our primates lives," Kaushal said.

Texas Biomed fundraised and utilized grants to pay for the $15 million project.

Leaders considered the weather in their designs. Texas BioMed caretakers had to amputate frostbitten toes, tails, and fingers from 159 primates after the February winter storm.

Researchers stayed overnight with their animals for the duration of the storm. Even with space heaters, Texas BioMed could not keep the ground warm.

Each primate survived.

"I do think we did well," Kaushal said. "However, we've learned lessons. We've improved our emergency plan as a result."

Kaushal says the new facility will be tailormade for severe weather events, including freezes and hurricanes. Workers will have more control over backup power systems than before.

"Our people love our animals more than anybody else. I can guarantee you that," he said.

Texas Biomed aims to open the animal care center in early 2023. Some primates born in San Antonio will go to other research facilities around the United States.