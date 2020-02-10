Texas A&M reports fourth cluster on campus

The CDC defines clusters as the occurrence of five or more epidemiologically linked cases.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M is reporting their fourth cluster since the Fall semester started in August.

The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets is reporting a cluster in their fourth squadron. This is the second cluster to be reported by the Corps of Cadets this semester.

The CDC defines clusters as the occurrence of five or more epidemiologically linked cases.

Clusters at Texas A&M are based on three indicators; the number of positive cases, the number of cases around the same time, and where the exposure may have happened.

The first two clusters reported by A&M were in August at two sororities. For more information on COVID-19 clusters at Texas A&M, you can click HERE.