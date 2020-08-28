Texas A&M Commerce won't play football until 2021 regular season due to COVID-19; other sports announce plans

The football program will focus on preparing for a 2021 regular season which features seven home games for the first time in school history.

COMMERCE, Texas — With the 2020-21 academic year underway, Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced the Lions' plans for intercollegiate athletics competition.

Following legislation by the NCAA and the Lone Star Conference, each sport has slightly different plans. The LSC Council of Presidents have agreed on the reduction of the maximum number of competitions for fall sports to 50% of maximum competitions allowed, thereby saving a year of eligibility for student-athletes.

"Our campus – and higher education overall – continues to wrap our hands around the scope and impact of COVID-19," said University President Dr. Mark Rudin. "I am a major proponent for the focus and protocols we have put into place. I also appreciate the leadership and engagement of our talented coaches and our student-athletes. We look forward to seeing our Lions safely begin competitions this fall and carry that momentum to the winter and spring of 2021."

The announcement comes weeks after the NCAA canceled fall championships and the LSC Council of Presidents voted to move fall sports championship segments to the spring semester. Cross country will compete for a conference championship this fall, with men's and women's golf beginning their non-championship segment this fall and competing their championship segment next spring.

FOOTBALL

After deliberate and careful review of all options, along with numerous conversations between student-athletes, coaches, and administration, the Lions have opted to play no outside competition in the 2020-21 academic year. Rather, the program will focus on preparing for a 2021 regular season which features seven home games (2021 Football Schedule) for the first time in school history and an opportunity to provide a full final season of competition for the 2020 senior class.



In the 2020-21 academic year, Lion football will see a modified format with the non-championship segment in the fall and the championship segment in the spring. The fall semester will consist of practice and strength and conditioning normally consistent with "spring ball". The spring semester will consist of the normal fall practice schedule.



More details on the Lions' fall and spring practice schedules will be released soon.



CROSS COUNTRY

Reductions in maximum contests by the NCAA will see the Lions' cross country teams run in three regular season meets, followed by the Lone Star Conference Championships in late October with a date yet to be officially announced.

A&M-Commerce is scheduled to host the East Texas Shootout on Friday, October 2, at Centennial Park.

SOCCER

The Lions' soccer team will flip their normal season layout and participate in the spring championship segment with a seven-match Lone Star Conference competition (to preserve additional year of eligibility in 2021-22).



VOLLEYBALL

The Lions' volleyball team will flip their normal season layout and participate in the spring championship segment. Volleyball will be scheduled for a maximum of 10 dates of competition in the spring (to preserve additional year of eligibility in 2021-22).



Full schedules for both soccer and volleyball will be released during the month of September.



WOMEN'S AND MEN'S GOLF

Women's and men's golf typically compete in a non-championship segment in the fall, followed by a championship segment in the spring. Based on NCAA legislation, overall dates of competition in 2020-21 will be fewer, but both teams are slated to compete in eight regular season events with three in the fall semester and five in the spring semester.

Both teams will start with events on Monday, September 21, the first date of competition allowed by recent Lone Star Conference decisions. The Lion women will open at the DBU Classic at Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch in Denton, while the Lion men will play in the LSC/RMAC Shootout in Albuquerque, N.M.

WOMEN'S AND MEN'S BASKETBALL

The 2020-21 basketball seasons will consist of a maximum of 22 contests, which will begin in the spring semester. Basketball teams may practice during the fall semester and are awaiting clarity on exempt contests against outside competition (exhibition games or scrimmages).

A full schedule will be released later this fall.

SOFTBALL

Spring sports remain on schedule for the 2020-21 academic year. Softball may participate in a maximum of 44 regular season games in 2021.

A full schedule will be released later this fall.

TRACK & FIELD

Track and field may compete on a maximum 14 dates in the indoor and outdoor seasons combined.

Full schedules will be released at a later date.

"For the past five months, our supreme focus and guiding principles in decision-making have been rooted in student-athlete health and safety, risk mitigation, and hope," said Athletic Director Tim McMurray. "We owe tremendous gratitude to our Student-Athlete Success, Sports Medicine, and Sports Performance units who have worked together as a team this summer to ensure those three paradigms were upheld. Further, our coaches and student-athletes who have adjusted to our protocols have put us in a position to compete this season. We will attempt to do so within the guidelines established by the CDC, State of Texas, Texas A&M System, and the NCAA. Our student-athletes deserve our highest level of commitment."