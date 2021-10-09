Texas AG Ken Paxton suing Round Rock, Elgin ISDs over mask mandates

Additional lawsuits could be forthcoming across the state.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday announced a series of lawsuits against Texas school districts actively defying Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order GA-38 regarding mask mandates.

The six districts include Richardson, Round Rock, Galveston, Elgin, Spring and Sherman ISDs.

In the current school year, many districts across the state have chosen to go against the executive order, and the attorney general's office expects to file additional lawsuits if it continues.

“Not only are superintendents across Texas openly violating state law, but they are using district resources – that ought to be used for teacher merit raises or other educational benefits – to defend their unlawful political maneuvering,” Paxton said. “If districts choose to spend their money on legal fees, they must do so knowing that my office is ready and willing to litigate these cases. I have full confidence that the courts will side with the law – not acts of political defiance.”

Round Rock ISD sent KVUE the following statement on Friday:

"Round Rock ISD is one of approximately 100 school districts across the state to enact mask requirements in an effort to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and community. Current

Texas Education Agency guidance provides that school systems may require the use of masks or face shields for adults or students for whom it is developmentally appropriate and schools should work closely with local health authorities as we weigh operational decisions. In Round Rock ISD, we do work closely with both our local health authorities in Williamson and Travis counties who advise us that masks remain an essential tool in stemming the spread of COVID-19 in our classrooms. Coupled with vaccines for those eligible, masks and face coverings are helping us keep our schools open for the face-to-face learning our students so critically need."

Elgin ISD sent KVUE the following statement on Friday:

"As of today, Elgin ISD has not been served with a lawsuit regarding its mask mandate. Pursuant to an Order issued by Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Travis County schools are required to implement a mask mandate for all individuals over the age of 2 while on school property or in District buses. To the District’s knowledge, the Travis County Order has not been suspended."

The following entities have been reported as noncompliant with the executive order:

Aldine ISD *

Angelton ISD

Aransas Pass ISD*

Austin Community College

Austin ISD *

Basis Texas

Bexar County

Beaumont ISD*

Brooks County ISD*

Brownsville ISD *

Cameron County *

Canutillo ISD *

Carrizo Springs CISD*

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD *

Channelview ISD*

Chapel Hill ISD*

Clint ISD

Connally ISD*

Crowley ISD *

Dallas County

Dallas ISD

Del Valle ISD *

Denton ISD*

DeSoto ISD *

Diboll ISD*

Donna ISD *

Eanes ISD*

Eagle Pass ISD *

Edcouch-Elsa ISD *

Edgewood ISD *

Edinburg CISD *

El Paso (City) *

El Paso ISD *

Elgin ISD ***

Ferris ISD*

Fort Bend County

Fort Sam Houston ISD *

Fort Worth ISD*

Galena Park ISD *

Galveston ISD ***

Garland ISD*

Harlandale ISD*

Harris County

Hidalgo ISD *

Honey Grove ISD*

Houston ISD *

IDEA Public Schools

Judson ISD*

Kennedale ISD

La Joya ISD *

Lackland ISD *

Laredo ISD *

Lasara ISD *

La Vega ISD*

Leander ISD*

Lockhart ISD*

Longview ISD*

Lufkin ISD*

Manor ISD *

Mathis ISD*

McAllen ISD *

McGregor ISD*

Mesquite ISD *

Midway ISD*

North East ISD

Northside ISD *

Paris ISD *

Plainview ISD*

Plano ISD*

Pflugerville ISD *

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD *

Point Isabel ISD*

Progreso ISD*

Raymondville ISD*

Red Oak ISD

Richardson ISD ***

Round Rock ISD ***

Salado ISD*

San Antonio ISD *

San Benito CISD *

San Marcos CISD *

Sharyland ISD*

Sherman ISD***

Socorro ISD *

South San Antonio ISD

Spring ISD ***

Texas City ISD *

Travis County *

United ISD *

Uplift Education

Valley View ISD*

Vanguard Academy

Waco ISD*

Weslaco ISD *

West Orange Cove CISD*

West Oso ISD *

Ysleta ISD*

* indicates currently not in compliance; letter sent by the Texas Attorney General's Office

** indicates that the Office of the Attorney General is in active litigation with government entity regarding the enforcement of GA-38

*** indicates lawsuit filed by the Office of the Attorney General against government entity to enforce GA-38