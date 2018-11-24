SAN ANTONIO — The owner of the Houston Texas has passed away.

The NFL team announced the passing of Bob McNair on Twitter Friday evening, saying he “passed away peacefully in Houston today with his loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side.”

McNair was 80 years old, and also served as the senior chairman and chief executive officer of the organization, as well as its founder.

HOUSTON – Houston Texans Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair passed away Friday.

The Texans tweeted McNair died peacefully in Houston with his wife Janice and his family by his side.

It is with deep sadness that we announce Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and philanthropist, Robert C. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston today with his loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side. pic.twitter.com/7J9PWoxKZv — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 23, 2018

Head coach Bill O'Brien said McNair was an amazing man who made tremendous contributions to the NFL and the City of Houston.

General Manager Brian Gaine and President Jamey Rootes also released statements.

McNair was 80 years old.

© 2018 KENS