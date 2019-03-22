SAN ANTONIO — Some state lawmakers think Texans should be able to buy fireworks more often than just twice a year, and Texans may soon be able to.

On Thursday the House Committee on County Affairs heard testimony on a handful of bills to allow for more fireworks sales. Several of them were filed proposing to allow sales for Labor Day, Juneteenth and Diwali. Another bill would allow sales for Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day and Cinco de Mayo.

The efforts are coming from Republican State Reps. Matt Shaheen (TX-66), James White (TX-19) and Jonathan Stickland (TX-92), the latter of which said it's all about freedom.

"In general, I like the idea of personal responsibility and I think people need to have the ability to do what they want," Stickland said. "I swore an oath to protect peoples' rights, and I don't think the state needs to micromanage them."

Another bill proposes fireworks be sold all year long, but only in places permitted by the State Fire Marshal's Office. The public still would be forbidden from shooting off fireworks within city limits, and county commissioners could still ban them during drought periods.

The committee plans to vote on the bills Tuesday.