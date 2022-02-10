Texans still savoring Whataburger despite sale to Chicago-based company

In the downtown streets of San Antonio, it didn’t take long to find the strong love for the iconic orange and white Texas staple.

“I think people are really proud of being from the south, and Texas and all of that stuff,” Noah Hudson said. That's their restaurant you know. That's the one that represents us.”

If I had some money, I would almost eat there every day, “David Guadiano said.

Whataburger is a Texas treasure with a twist of Chicago. It’s been nearly three years since Chicago company, BDT Capital Partners, LLC, took over the fan favorite. At the time, in 2019, the move didn’t sit well with Texans. So, years later, is the fan favorite still business as usual? KENS 5 wanted to check-in and ask its loyal customers if they had noticed any changes.

As of today, there more than 800 locations that sit across the U.S. Whataburger has a very dedicated and loyal following. In 2019, the fast-food restaurant announced merchant bank BDT Capital Partners, LLC based in Chicago was taking over the chain. Whataburger said this new partnership poised the brand for long-term growth. At the time, the company’s president said they wanted to find a partner who would honor their values, culture, and legacy of family tradition.

“Number one is always the safe bet,” Guadiano said.

A man with a dream is how Whataburger came to life in 1950. Harmon Dobson opened the first location in Corpus Christi, Texas. through the years, the fan favorite has grown and grown. It prides itself in its customer service and food.

Fans react to change : What-a-reaction

However, Whataburger fans freaked out about the take-over. In fact, in the same year the fast food chain wrote an open letter to its concerned customers saying in part quote: “Texas we don’t want you to be upset. We will always be Texan and represent you in a way that makes you proud.”

An open letter to our beloved fans: pic.twitter.com/3pVjZ7zmKc — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 14, 2019

The tweet had more than 6,000 retweets and 30,000 likes.

San Antonio resident and Whataburger fan Diane Ramos remembers the news. She said she was nervous about the change.

“They were buying Whataburger,” she said.

Tom Cannon is the Interim Chair of the Marketing Department at the University of Texas at San Antonio. He is also professor of practice of marketing.

“The old expression: ‘Don’t mess with Texas’, and that is what these fans are of Whataburger: ‘Don’t mess with Whataburger,” he said. It is like any kind of relationship, I liked you when I first met you and now you know you are changing. so, I don’t like that.”

BDT Capital Partners is known for advising and investing in family and founder-led companies.

“They are doing things and buying into businesses that are a proven success,” Cannon said. There is a recipe if you will for Whataburger’s success. They want to capitalize on it and still the family has a minority ownership interest in it.”

Whataburger still has core leadership at the helm. Since the sale, cannon said the fundamentals do not seem to have changed.