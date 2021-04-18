Constable Mark Herman said one person was found in the front passenger seat and another in the back seat. Both died in the fire.

Two people were killed Saturday night in a fiery crash involving a Tesla, according to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.

This happened at about 11:25 p.m. in the Carlton Woods Subdivision on Hammock Dunes Place.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the 2019 Tesla Model S was traveling on a roadway and at some point, the vehicle, which deputies said was traveling at a high rate of speed, came to a slight curve. Deputies said for whatever reason, the car didn't curve and went off the roadway.

The car then crashed into a tree and burst into flames, deputies said.

Herman said it took firefighters four hours and more than 30,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

At one point, crews had to call Tesla to ask how to put the fire out, Herman said.

Once the fire was extinguished, Herman said deputies recovered two bodies from the Telsa and neither one of them was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. Herman said one person was found in the front passenger seat and the other person was in the backseat.

Two men dead after fiery crash in Tesla Model S.



“[Investigators] are 100-percent certain that no one was in the driver seat driving that vehicle at the time of impact,” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. “They are positive.” #KHOU11 https://t.co/q57qfIXT4f pic.twitter.com/eQMwpSMLt2 — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) April 18, 2021

“With the physical evidence and the things of that nature on the scene, that night the position of the bodies the trajectory of the impact, they are 100% certain that no one was in the driver seat driving that vehicle at the time of impact. They are positive," Herman said. "And again, the height from the back seat to the front seat, that would be almost impossible, but again our investigators are trained to handle collisions. Several of our folks are reconstructionist, but they feel very confident just with the positioning of the bodies after the impact that there was no one driving that vehicle.”

So far, deputies have only confirmed that one of the victims was 59 years old and the other was 69 years old.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Deputies are on a Major crash near hammock dunes place /thornblade circle. Avoid the area and expect delays.



Follow us at https://t.co/EzyDHKCJB0 and Download our new mobile app “C4 NOW” to receive live feeds on crime, arrests, safety tips, traffic accidents in your area. pic.twitter.com/6igpgJH5Ia — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 18, 2021