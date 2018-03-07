A record-breaking 47 million people will hit the road, rails and sky for the Fourth of July holiday.

Tuesday is being dubbed “Terrible Tuesday” by AAA. It is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year. It is also expected to be the busiest Fourth of July holidays for travelers in 18 years.

The organization says the biggest annoyance will be congestion on the road and traffic slow-downs.

They suggest getting on the road as early as possible. Hundreds of thousands of cars will be on the road by late afternoon and the traffic backups could be extreme.

Be on alert for law enforcement. DPS trooper are also expected to be out in full force during the holiday. They will be looking for people without their seatbelts, driving drunk and speeding.

