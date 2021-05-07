Temporary employee accused of trying to steal blank vaccination cards

The organization says they recovered the cards and that person was fired at the vaccine site at Wonderland of the Americas.

SAN ANTONIO — University Health has fired a temporary employee who was reportedly caught trying to steal some blank vaccination cards.

"There's no investigation, local or federal. It’s worth noting that while these cards are handy records, they aren’t legal proof of vaccination. There’s nothing about them that couldn’t easily be reproduced on a laptop with a printer."