Temporary crossing installed near pedestrian bridge that collapsed in west San Antonio

There’s no time table for when the pedestrian bridge on Castroville Road could be repaired, but the public will be able to give feedback on the permanent fix.

SAN ANTONIO — The west side now has a temporary crosswalk after a pedestrian bridge was damaged.

San Antonio Public Works says the crossing was installed at the intersection of Castroville Road and Dahlgreen Avenue, just feet away from the bridge.

The ramp to the bridge is closed off, but the city installed lights on the opposite side of the intersection. It acts like a typical traffic light.

This light was installed nearly a month after a dump truck damaged the bridge.

The bridge was built in 1978 and helps students at nearby schools cross the road safely.

The bridge was named after Pedro Romero, a military veteran who went door to door using a walker to get signatures to petition for this bridge.

Councilwoman Teri Castillo says she and the Public Works department are getting feedback from the community on a permanent solution.

“What we’ve heard from the community is the bridge is a little steep, right? So maybe there’s opportunity for community to give input on what would be accessible for seniors and youth to access, as well as what do citizens want to see that will make that intersection safe,” Castillo said.

The City’s Public Works department says there’s no time frame for a permanent replacement. They’re waiting to hear from the truck’s insurance company for potential damages paid.

Family members of Romero have told KENS 5 they’d like to see the bridge rebuilt in Romero’s honor.

