A lullaby filled the air around DeColores Daycare Center on Tuesday; but napping was not the reason why Daycare Director Susana Bass met us in the parking lot, it's because by state guidelines this is the only place she could.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission rolled out new guidelines on Monday for daycare facilities across the state. It requires employees to check everyone's temperature before they enter and scale back the number of people even allowed in.

"We're not letting anybody inside the daycare, not even parents," Bass said. "Parents are dropping them off at the door and we're taking the temperature of the parents as well, just to make sure they're not giving it to the kids and bringing it to the daycare."

New guidelines, some parents over responding to with mixed emotions. Over at Joy's of Heaven Childcare, their safety measures are so rigid, their Director couldn't even do an interview in-person.

"I've been doing this for 42 years so I've been interviewed in person but never on FaceTime so this is a first," Blanca Sanchez-Lerma, said.

Sanchez-Lerma urges parents to have patience with these new regulations and understand it's being done for the safety of everyone.

"As they say don't kill the messengers," she joked. "We're all going to get through this, if we all pull together, we will be successful in the end."

Success Susana says will be much sweeter once this all of this is said and done and we all can sleep a little easier