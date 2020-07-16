Teleconference Tonight: Renaming Columbus Park

The public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is asking for the public's input about renaming Columbus Park.

The Parks and Recreation Department is holding a public teleconference hearing tonight at 5:30 p.m.

At this time, the department is proposing changing the name of the park to Piazza Italia Park.

Columbus Park was previously home to a statue of Christopher Columbus. The statue was taken down last month to be repaired after it was vandalized with red paint.

The city council will vote on whether to remove the state permanently and return it to the Christopher Columbus Italian Society.

Those against the statue say it represents the oppression of native people.