SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for three teens who escaped the Hector Garza Residential Treatment Center on the city's north side Monday night.

According to investigators, a fight broke out between 30-40 people at the center Monday night around 11 p.m. before the fire alarm was pulled. Eight teens escaped the center that was located in the 600 block of East Afton Oaks Boulevard.

The group fled on foot and crossed Highway 281.

Seven of the teens have been returned to the center.

Police are still looking for one teen.