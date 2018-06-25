Two teens are recovering after driving their car off the highway on the northwest side on Sunday night.

The 17-year-old and 14-year-old boys were both without a driver's license.

SAPD were called to the scene at Loop 410 and Fredericksburg Road around 11:30 pm Sunday.

Investigators said the joyride ended when the two hit another car on the highway, slammed through a guardrail, and rolling over into a telephone pole.

The crash also caused the other car to drive off the highway.

The teens were transported to University Hospital in stable condition. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

© 2018 KENS