Teens' car shot at while driving on the east side, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Two teenagers were in a car together when their vehicle was hit by multiple rounds of bullets, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of

Westfall Avene on the east side.

Police said the 19-year-olds were driving around Rigsby Aenye and Clark Avenue when "some looks were exchanged," and shortly after, shots rang out.

The victim's vehicle was hit by multiple rounds, but neither victims were hit by the bullets, police said.

SAPD said one of the victims sustained minor injuries from a bullet fragment during the shooting. No other injuries were reported.