Teenager shot while playing basketball on southwest side

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager was shot while playing basketball on the southwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the 7200 block of Horizon Star near Traders Village.

Police said the 17-year-old was on the court with at least 10 other teens when some sort of incident took place, and he was shot.

The victim was shot in the leg, but able to get to his parents' house for help. Authorities said the teenager did not provide much information, but police are working to find witnesses.