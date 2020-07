SAPD said a young man and woman had gotten home to find three suspects waiting for them outside the house.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager was shot and killed outside a house north of downtown, San Antonio Police said.

As of 6 a.m., police have blocked off the area near the home at McCullough Avenue and Oblate Drive. The incident took place around 4:30 a.m.

SAPD told KENS 5 that a 17-year-old and his girlfiend had gotten home to find three suspects waiting for them outside the house.