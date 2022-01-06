Police: Home invasion may have led to teen being shot and killed

When first responders arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound.

SAN ANTONIO — A 14-year-old was shot and killed at a home on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Agnes Drive.

Police said it could have been a home invasion that led to the shooting. When first responders arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound. He passed away in the home.

SAPD said they do not have a lot of information about what happened. But, they believe another kid could have been in the home with the teen when the shooting took place.