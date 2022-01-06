Police: Home invasion may have led to teen being shot and killed

SAN ANTONIO — A 14-year-old was shot and killed at a home on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Agnes Drive.
Police said it could have been a home invasion that led to the shooting. When first responders arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound. He passed away in the home.
SAPD said they do not have a lot of information about what happened. But, they believe another kid could have been in the home with the teen when the shooting took place.
Authorities spoke to witnesses, but did not provide any other details. No suspect information was provided. The investigation will continue.