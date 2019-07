SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old boy is recovering after being shot outside a party west of downtown.

Police said a group of boys were leaving a party on Vera Cruz near Frio Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Several shots were fired towards the SUV they were getting into, hitting a 15-year-old in the stomach.

The teenager was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Police are still investigating.