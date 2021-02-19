Teenager killed in hit-and-run crash; police search for driver

Police said when they arrived, they found the girl lying in the grass near Medina Base.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenage girl was hit and killed by a driver that sped away without stopping to help, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Medina Base Road and Amber Valley Drive.

Police said when they arrived, they found the girl lying in the grass near Medina Base. Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but she passed away.

Witnesses told police a dark colored SUV or pickup truck hit the girl, then took off into a nearby neighborhood. Police are searching for the driver.

The road was shut down for around three to four hours while authorities investigated.

