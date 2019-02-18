SAN ANTONIO — It was a tough decision for a San Antonio family of a 14-year-old teenager. Jacob Rodriguez was recently taken off life support after he was hit by a pizza delivery driver.

Family and friends of Jacob still have many questions about the night of the accident on January 27.

According to police, the teen was hit by a car along the access road of I-10 East near Green Valley. Police said the teen was walking on the westbound lanes of the access road when a delivery driver hit him. Police report the driver stopped to provide information. They say no charges are expected.

Jacob was in the hospital for several weeks. His father said he almost broke every bone, and was in a coma.

"It was too much damage to his brain," he said. "He had brain trauma."

He said his son was essentially brain dead, and said there wasn't much more doctors could do. The family had to make the tough decision to take him off life support.

"I still think it is a dream," the father said. "It is hard. The first child you ever had for this to happen to him, and just walking to his friends. It can happen to anybody."

Monica Vara De La Rosa is a family friend. She spoke on behalf of Jacob's grandmother and mother.

"He was taken away from us too soon," the grandmother wrote.

The mother said, "I wish it would have been me instead of him. He was a good son that didn't deserve this."

The family wants Jacob to live on, and decided to donate his organs.

"Even though they are going through this tragedy they are still doing something good for others," Vara De La Rosa said.

The family said Jacob's death is a good reminder for drivers and pedestrians to pay extra attention.

"We asked God to take care of him," Joshua said. "If he chose for him to go then that is God's choice."

The family does not have insurance and has set up a GoFundMe page for Jacob's funeral expenses.