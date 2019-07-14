SAN ANTONIO — A police chase on the south side has left one dead and two injured, according to police.

The incident took place on the 2200 block of Roosevelt Sunday morning.

SAPD said they were chasing a stolen vehicle with three inside. The driver hit a light pole, then a fire hydrant and slammed into a building.

One passenger was ejected from the car and died. The other two were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SAPD said the car was driven by a female teenager. One of the male teenagers was ejected from the car and landed 50 feet from where the car stopped. The driver was attempting to crawl out of the window when police arrived.