SAN ANTONIO — Three little girls and their mom were shaken up but unhurt when a stolen pick up truck slammed into their car this morning.

A Bexar County deputy was chasing the truck, with a teenage driver at the wheel. The chase came to a smashing halt at the corner of Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road.



A spokesman with BCSO said the chase began when a deputy spotted the stolen truck and tried to stop it. They say after the crash the driver tried to run, but he was caught a short distance away.

An eyewitness who was waiting in the drive-through line at Starbucks nearby said she saw the hysterical children and mom and immediately went to help.

The woman said Starbucks gave the girls drinks and treats and she gave them toys she happened to have in her car.

Both the stolen truck and the SUV sustained significant damage.

The deputy and his patrol car were unscathed.