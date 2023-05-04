Teenager arrested in stabbing death of John Jay student

Jesus San Miguel, 18, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Joshua Eugene Kinnaman, 18, during a fight.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the stabbing death of a John Jay High School student on Tuesday.

Jesus San Miguel, 18, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Joshua Eugene Kinnaman, 18, during a fight.

The stabbing happened at 1:52 p.m. behind La Fiesta de Jalisco restaurant off Marbach Road near Loop 410 on the west side of San Antonio.

Video footage of the incident shows both teens arriving at the restaurant and ordering food. The victim, Kinnaman, is seen sitting at a booth when the suspect, San Miguel, approached him and said something to him. The victim replied saying, "I'll kick your a$$ right now, according to arrest paperwork. The suspect responds saying "OK. Let's go!"

Both exited the restaurant and were seen smiling on the video footage obtained by the police. The footage then showed the suspect aggressively shoving the victim, then taking off his backpack and pulling out what appeared to be a "lock blade knife," the affidavit says.

More stories you may like from KENS5.com:

The victim is seen quickly moving toward the suspect, swinging at him with closed fists. The suspect is then seen lunging at the victim and stabbing him once in his torso.

The victim is seen grabbing the area of his body where he was stabbed and backing away, picking up the suspect's backpack in the process. He then drops it and runs back inside the restaurant to get help. The suspect is seen running away.

Police say that the suspect instigated the fight with the victim, then pulled out the knife and stabbed him.

Police arrested the suspect, San Miguel, on Wednesday.