Teenage driver killed in major accident on Hausman on the northwest side

The accident was reported just after 1 p.m. on Hausman Road, near the intersection with J.V. Bacon Parkway.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Crews are working on a major accident on the northwest side of San Antonio Thursday afternoon.

The accident was reported just after 1 p.m. on Hausman Road, near the intersection with J.V. Bacon Parkway.

Police say the juvenile driver of a black sedan driving along Hausman was killed when a gold car was pulling out from a private driveway and collided with the sedan.

Three juvenile passengers in the black sedan were taken to local hospitals for their injuries. The driver and passenger of the gold vehicle were also taken to the hospital to get checked out.