MISSING: Houston teen with autism hasn’t been seen since Halloween

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a west Houston teen who has mild autism.

Damani “Markell” Parker, 15, hasn’t been seen since Saturday, Oct.31.

He was last seen walking in the 2500 block of Old Farm Road near Westheimer.

Police say Damani also suffers from schizophrenia and he has a tendency to avoid eye contact and stutter.

The teen was last seen wearing a black hoodie, camo pants and black shoes. He may be wearing sunglasses – even at night.

Damani is about 6’, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Texas Equusearch will search for Damani on Tuesday.