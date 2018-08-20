SAN ANTONIO — Zachariah Bostic was re-captured over the weekend. The 17-year-old was first put in custody in February after officers found marijuana and cocaine during a traffic stop on the west side of San Antonio.

Deputies say while they were waiting for a tow truck, Bostic slipped out of the squad car. He then ran off into the trees nearby while still in handcuffs, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUSLY: Investigators searching for suspect who fled in handcuffs

He’ll now face escape charges on top of the drug possession charges tied to his name.

© 2018 KENS