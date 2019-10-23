SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jada Jones and Eri’Shana Jones, who are both 15 years old. The sisters were last seen Monday morning around 9 o'clock.

They were at the Circle K off FM 78 and Beech Trail Drive. That's on the northeast side.

Officials say Jada was wearing a black shirt with red and white stripes. Eri’Shana was wearing a black jacket and gray leggings.

According to a post on the BCSO Facebook page, anyone found to be harboring them could face up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine for Harboring a Runaway. They could also be charged with Interfering with Child Custody, which is a State Jail Felony punishable up to 2 years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.

If you see them, call the BCSO missing persons unit.

