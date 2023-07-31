Teen shot twice in suspected drive-by shooting on northwest side, SAPD says

Police say it happened just before midnight on Cinnamon Creek Drive near the Medical Center area.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is in the hospital recovering Monday morning after a drive by shooting on the city’s northwest side of town.

SAPD says they don't have a description of the suspect or the car they were driving in when the shooting occurred.

Officers say the 19-year-old victim was shot twice, in the shoulder and the leg.

He told officers he was near his car at an apartment complex when another vehicle drove by him and open fired, striking him in his shoulder and leg.

He was taken to the hospital while police remained on scene to investigate. He is expected to be okay.

It’s unclear if the victim knew the driver or if this was a random attack.

At this time, police are talking to witnesses to get a description of the shooter.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

