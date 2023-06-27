Teen shot in parking lot of TJ Maxx Warehouse

The teen told officers he was in the parking lot of the warehouse when he was shot by two men.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager says he got shot in the parking lot of a TJ Maxx Warehouse on the far south side of town late Monday night.

The 17-year-old told police it happened on FM 1937, out near Highway 281 around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Officers were called to Mizuno Way, just north of the warehouse. That's where they found the teen in a driveway with a gunshot wound to the hip.

The teen told officers he was in the warehouse parking lot when two men shot him. He then drove himself to the home where officers found him.

Police say he didn't tell them what led up to the shooting or what he was doing at the parking lot.

While he was taken to the hospital in stable condition, officers went to look for a crime scene at the warehouse.

