SAN ANTONIO — A group of teenagers were at an apartment pool when one of the male teens pulled out a gun and accidentally fired, striking a girl in the abdomen, San Antonio police said.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Sunday at the Verandas at Shavano apartments near North Loop 1604 West, authorities said.

Police said the teen pulled out the gun with intent to show it off to his friends, and after firing the weapon, he fled the scene.

The girl went back to the apartment and tried to hide her gunshot wound from her parents, but after an hour of extreme pain, she asked for help, police said.

Emergency Medical Services treated her on scene and she was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Police believe the shooting was an accident and have identified the suspect. No arrests were reported.