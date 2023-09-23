18-year-old accidentally shot, killed when brother tried to take gun away from him in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — An 18-year-old is dead after he was accidentally shot while police say his brother was trying to take a gun away from him at an apartment in west Houston early Saturday morning.

There were reportedly four people in the apartment at the time of the shooting: The victim, his brother, a cousin and a woman. Police said the cousin was upset that the victim was being unsafe with a handgun. The brother tried to take the gun away and got into a small altercation with the victim when the gun went off, shooting the 18-year-old.