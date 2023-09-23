x
18-year-old accidentally shot, killed when brother tried to take gun away from him in west Houston, police say

Police said the victim's cousin was upset that he was being unsafe with a handgun.

HOUSTON — An 18-year-old is dead after he was accidentally shot while police say his brother was trying to take a gun away from him at an apartment in west Houston early Saturday morning.

Houston police said this happened around 12:30 a.m. on Dunlap Street, which is near Bellaire Boulevard and Hillcroft Avenue.

There were reportedly four people in the apartment at the time of the shooting: The victim, his brother, a cousin and a woman. Police said the cousin was upset that the victim was being unsafe with a handgun. The brother tried to take the gun away and got into a small altercation with the victim when the gun went off, shooting the 18-year-old.

It's unclear whether any charges will be filed, but homicide detectives were investigating the scene.

