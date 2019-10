SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with five gunshot wounds to his "lower extremities," a spokesperson with SAPD shared with KENS 5.

The spokesperson said that there was some type of altercation in front of a home in the 5200 block of Woodbrook. More than 19 shots were fired.

Police are looking for three males that drove off from the scene.

The victim ran back inside the house and closed the front door.

No word on his condition at this time.