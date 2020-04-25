SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is recovering from a gunshot wound this morning.

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to the Fountain Apartments in the 8600 block of Fairhaven Saturday morning around 3:30.

At the apartment complex, officers found a 16-year-old with one gunshot wound to his upper thigh.

The details surrounding the shooting are unclear, police say, but the teen told officers that he was shot by two men about a mile away at another apartment complex.

However, an official with SAPD said that the teenager was 'uncooperative' and gave 'conflicting information.'

No arrests have been made.