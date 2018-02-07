The body of a teen found at a park on the east side early Monday morning has been identified.

The medical examiner's office identified the victim as 16-year-old Joshua Walker. He died just one day before his 17th birthday.

Police say a witness walking into the bathroom at Fernando Herrera Park spotted his body around 6:30 a.m. Monday. He was surrounded by blood and the shooting appears to have happened in the bathroom stall at an earlier time. Walker had been shot in his upper torso multiple times.

Police say they are still investigating and do not know the man’s identity or any possible suspects. They do say the situation may have involved a drug deal.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as they are received.

