Police say a teen who thought he was meeting a girl he met online ended up shot twice.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on Chamita Street on the southwest side.

Police say he pulled up to a house where he thought he was meeting a woman he met on Instagram. Instead, two guys stared shooting at him.

The teenager was hit twice, once in the arm and once in the back, and taken to the hospital.

The gunmen are still on the run and no one has been arrested.

