SAN ANTONIO — A shooting on the southwest side sent one teenager to the hospital on Thanksgiving afternoon, San Antonio Police said.

The shooter is still on the run.

SAPD said two teens were walking down the street in the 6000 block of Stoney Creek Drive in a subdivision off Old Pearsall Road when a fight broke out.

Investigators said during the altercation, one teen shot the other in the shoulder.

The victim was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

© 2018 KENS