Teen shoots man accused of attacking two women, police say

The confrontation occurred Thursday night near Meridian and Yale Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager stepped in to protect two women and then shot the man he claimed attacked them, according to preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were called out to a home on Yale Avenue just north of downtown.

A spokesperson with SAPD said that there were two couples, who they believe are related, who live in the same house.

One of the men began assaulting his wife and the woman's sister got in the middle to stop it; the husband then began assaulting both women, according to preliminary information from SAPD. The 18-year-old boyfriend of the woman's younger sister then grabbed his gun and shot the older sister's husband.

The husband was taken to a nearby hospital; his condition is unknown at this time.

The spokesperson with SAPD said that the husband will likely face charges for the assault, but that the shooter won't.