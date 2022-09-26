Police search for missing teen last seen in north San Antonio

If you have any information about this missing person, you are urged to contact the SAPD Missing Persons unit at 210-207-7660.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on the city's north side.

Tyrecce Roberts was last contacted on Monday in the 80 block of Viking Oak. Authorities said he was wearing a white T-shirt, white and green basketball shorts and black slide sandals.

Roberts also has a medical condition. He has black curly hair and brown eyes.