SAN ANTONIO — Instead of being in his own bed Tuesday morning, a teenager is in a hospital bed in critical condition at University Hospital, lucky to still be holding on to his life.

Police say this could have easily been avoided had that 19-year-old man not been horsing around on the hood of his car.

He was standing on top of it in a Walmart parking lot Monday night around 10 p.m. when he took a tumble and was run over by another car. He ended up stuck under that car. Another driver was kind enough to stop and help lift the vehicle up while his passenger pulled the man out from under the car.

